Here's who is running for general sessions court clerk in Shelby County

The primary election for general sessions court clerk candidates will be the only Shelby County-wide ballot measure in 2024 and is packed full of hopeful candidates. Incumbent Joe W. Brown has four other Democrats vying for the spot.

Only one Republican candidate met candidate requirements. Lisa Arnold will be the Republican candidate for general sessions court clerk.

The clerk is responsible for keeping records and funds for both the civil and criminal court divisions.

Early voting will be held from Feb. 14 to 27, with election day for primary voting being March 5.

The general election for the next general sessions court clerk will be held Aug. 1.

Joe Brown listens during a Memphis City Council meeting Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. Brown, the current general sessions court clerk, previously served as a city council member.

Incumbent Joe Brown

Joe Brown, the incumbent clerk, was elected to his position in 2019. Brown served as the Memphis City Council Super District 8, Position 1 representative for 21 years.

Brown is seeking a second four-year term and is not to be confused with Judge Joe Brown, the local judge and TV personality who recently had an unsuccessful run for mayor.

Within his first months of office, Brown said in a letter to County Mayor Lee Harris and the Shelby County Commission that his office discovered $12 million sitting in one of his office’s accounts with the Shelby County Trustee. Brown requested an external forensic audit of his office in the letter.

According to previous reporting from The CA, the office began investigating the sum as soon as Brown’s office discovered the amount. They believed it might be money that should have been disbursed to plaintiffs or law firms but needed to find out the details.

Rheunte E. Benson

Rheunte E. Benson, current general sessions criminal administrator, is running again in the Democratic primary. Benson ran for general sessions court clerk in 2020 but lost in the primary to Brown.

Benson said she is running because of her 30 years of experience in court operations and leadership. Benson said that implementing new technology into the general sessions courts is a priority.

"Shelby County (general sessions) is one of the largest court systems and we have yet to get into e-filing," Benson said.

Shelandra Yvette Ford

Shelandra Yvette Ford, former Shelby County register of deeds, also put her name in for candidacy. Ford was the first Black woman elected as register of deeds from 2018-22.

Former Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer in Downtown Memphis on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.

Tami Sawyer

Tami Sawyer, the community activist and former Shelby County commissioner, is another candidate vying for the clerk's seat.

According to a campaign news release, Sawyer is relying on her past and present leadership positions she has held to enhance the office's technology, improve customer service for judges, attorneys, and civilians, and engage with members of the Shelby County community to ensure citizens are informed and committed to the justice work of the courts.

Sawyer already has a long list of endorsements and support from other elected officials around the county. Sawyer said that she thinks there is a critical opportunity to make change within the justice system through the General Sessions Court Clerk Office, and she will tackle it with education and technology enhancement.

Sawyer previously ran, unsuccessfully, for Memphis Mayor and Tennessee House of Representatives District 90. She was a Shelby County commissioner from 2018-22.

George Dempsy Summers

A perennial candidate, Geroge Dempsy Summers unsuccessfully sought multiple local elected offices and has run as a Republican, Independent and Democrat in previous races.

Summers has run for Shelby County register of deeds, Memphis city court clerk and Shelby County probate court clerk.

Summers is running as a Democrat in this race.

Lisa Arnold

The sole Republican candidate who met filing requirements is Arnold, a former Shelby County criminal court clerk's office employee. Arnold will be the Republican nominee for general sessions court clerk and will appear on the Aug. 1 ballot.

Arnold said she has worked within the court system for her entire career and wants to make customer service a priority in the courts. Arnold said she knows the computer system "like the back of her hand" and brings her career history as a strong point with her candidacy.

