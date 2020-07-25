    Advertisement

    Here's a running list of countries barring American tourists from entering as the US coronavirus outbreak surges to new heights

    sbaker@businessinsider.com (Sinéad Baker)
    eiffel tower tourists
    A woman wears a face mask while standing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on May 24, 2020.A woman wears a face mask while standing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, in May.

    Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty

    • Many countries around the world have banned international visitors, but some are slowly reopening their borders as they bring their coronavirus outbreaks under control.

    • But many are excluding travelers from the US, and other countries, currently struggling with the virus.

    • The US has more coronavirus cases and deaths than anywhere in the world, and infection rates have recently reached new heights.

    • The State Department is telling Americans to avoid all international travel and to contact countries' embassies to see what entry restrictions and requirements they have. 

    • Here many of these countries that have blocked US tourists...

    Prague Christmas Market
    Prague Christmas Market

    A Christmas market in Prague, Czech Republic.

    Rostislav Glinsky/Shutterstock

    The Schengen area, a border control-free travel area that encompasses 26 European countries, blocked nonessential travel from the US to its member countries, and four other European countries decided to follow the same rules.

    The bloc reopened its borders to some countries from July, but left the US out.

    European diplomats said they barely considered including the US because its cases were so high.

    The countries where US tourists are blocked, are:

    • Austria

    • Belgium

    • Czech Republic

    • Denmark

    • Estonia

    • Finland

    • France

    • Germany

    • Greece

    • Hungary

    • Iceland

    • Italy

    • Latvia

    • Liechtenstein

    • Lithuania

    • Luxembourg

    • Malta

    • Netherlands

    • Norway

    • Poland

    • Portugal

    • Slovakia

    • Slovenia

    • Spain

    • Sweden

    • Switzerland

    Nassau, Bahamas
    Nassau, Bahamas

    Nassau, The Bahamas.

    Valéria Almeida / Flickr

    The Caribbean island nation closed the borders to US visitors on July 19, but left them open for those coming from Canada, the United Kingdom, and the European Union.

    It had reopened its borders three weeks earlier.

    "Our current situation demands decisive action if we are to avoid being overrun and being defeated by this virus," Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said.

    Pudong Shanghai China skyline skyscrapers
    Pudong Shanghai China skyline skyscrapers

    The Pudong financial district in Shanghai, China.

    REUTERS/Carlos Barria

    China blocked the entry of travelers from almost every country in March, aiming to stop a second wave of the virus after it got its own outbreak under control.

    The ban on US travelers is still in place. 

    toronto skyline
    toronto skyline

    Toronto's skyline.

    Associated Press/Rebecca Blackwell

    The border between the US and Canada is still closed.

     

    Tokyo street Japan
    Tokyo street Japan

    A street in Tokyo, Japan.

    Koichi Kamoshida/Getty

    The US is among the many countries that Japan has banned visitors from, and Japanese nationals who have been in the US at any time in the previous 14 days have to quarantine when they arrive in Japan.

    new zealand
    new zealand

    The New Zealand landscape.

    Reuters

    New Zealand's border is closed to almost all travelers, including US tourists.

    FILE PHOTO: Reef fish swim above recovering coral colonies on the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Cairns, Australia October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo
    FILE PHOTO: Reef fish swim above recovering coral colonies on the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Cairns, Australia October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

    The Great Barrier Reef.

    Reuters

    Practically no visitors are allowed into Australia at the moment, including those from the US.

     

    rio de janeiro olympics
    rio de janeiro olympics

    Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

    Associated Press/Felipe Dana

    Brazil has banned foreigners from entering by air, land, and sea, except in exceptional circumstances.

    Medellin Metro 3
    Medellin Metro 3

    Medellin, Colombia.

    Sinéad Baker

    Colombia closed its land borders in March, blocking international flights until September. 

    Buenos Aires
    Buenos Aires

    Buenos Aires, Argentina.

    Stanley Chen Xi/Getty Images

    Argentina has closed its borders to foreign nationals and non-residents, banning commercial flights until September.

    La Paz, Bolivia
    La Paz, Bolivia


    Shutterstock/Galyna Andrushko

    Bolivia has stopped all international flights until July 31, and its borders are closed.

    llama peru
    llama peru

    A llama in Peru.

    Tim Graham/Getty Images

    Peru has blocked travelers, except its own citizens returning. International borders are closed.

