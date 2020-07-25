Here's a running list of countries barring American tourists from entering as the US coronavirus outbreak surges to new heights

eiffel tower tourists

A woman wears a face mask while standing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on May 24, 2020.A woman wears a face mask while standing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, in May.

Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty

Many countries around the world have banned international visitors, but some are slowly reopening their borders as they bring their coronavirus outbreaks under control.

But many are excluding travelers from the US, and other countries, currently struggling with the virus.

The US has more coronavirus cases and deaths than anywhere in the world, and infection rates have recently reached new heights.

The State Department is telling Americans to avoid all international travel and to contact countries' embassies to see what entry restrictions and requirements they have.

Here many of these countries that have blocked US tourists...

Prague Christmas Market

A Christmas market in Prague, Czech Republic.

Rostislav Glinsky/Shutterstock

The Schengen area, a border control-free travel area that encompasses 26 European countries, blocked nonessential travel from the US to its member countries, and four other European countries decided to follow the same rules.

The bloc reopened its borders to some countries from July, but left the US out.

European diplomats said they barely considered including the US because its cases were so high.

The countries where US tourists are blocked, are:

Austria

Belgium

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Italy

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, The Bahamas.

Valéria Almeida / Flickr

The Caribbean island nation closed the borders to US visitors on July 19, but left them open for those coming from Canada, the United Kingdom, and the European Union.

It had reopened its borders three weeks earlier.

"Our current situation demands decisive action if we are to avoid being overrun and being defeated by this virus," Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said.

Pudong Shanghai China skyline skyscrapers

The Pudong financial district in Shanghai, China.

REUTERS/Carlos Barria

China blocked the entry of travelers from almost every country in March, aiming to stop a second wave of the virus after it got its own outbreak under control.

The ban on US travelers is still in place.

toronto skyline

Toronto's skyline.

Associated Press/Rebecca Blackwell

The border between the US and Canada is still closed.

Tokyo street Japan

A street in Tokyo, Japan.

Koichi Kamoshida/Getty

The US is among the many countries that Japan has banned visitors from, and Japanese nationals who have been in the US at any time in the previous 14 days have to quarantine when they arrive in Japan.

new zealand

The New Zealand landscape.

Reuters

New Zealand's border is closed to almost all travelers, including US tourists.

FILE PHOTO: Reef fish swim above recovering coral colonies on the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Cairns, Australia October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

The Great Barrier Reef.

Reuters

Practically no visitors are allowed into Australia at the moment, including those from the US.

rio de janeiro olympics

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Associated Press/Felipe Dana

Brazil has banned foreigners from entering by air, land, and sea, except in exceptional circumstances.

Medellin Metro 3

Medellin, Colombia.

Sinéad Baker

Colombia closed its land borders in March, blocking international flights until September.

Buenos Aires

Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Stanley Chen Xi/Getty Images

Argentina has closed its borders to foreign nationals and non-residents, banning commercial flights until September.

La Paz, Bolivia





Shutterstock/Galyna Andrushko

Bolivia has stopped all international flights until July 31, and its borders are closed.

llama peru

A llama in Peru.

Tim Graham/Getty Images

Peru has blocked travelers, except its own citizens returning. International borders are closed.

