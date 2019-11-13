Here's What Sa Sa International Holdings Limited's (HKG:178) ROCE Can Tell Us

Today we'll look at Sa Sa International Holdings Limited (HKG:178) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Sa Sa International Holdings:

0.21 = HK$543m ÷ (HK$3.4b - HK$864m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Sa Sa International Holdings has an ROCE of 21%.

Is Sa Sa International Holdings's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, we find that Sa Sa International Holdings's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 12% average in the Specialty Retail industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Sa Sa International Holdings's ROCE is currently very good.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Sa Sa International Holdings's past growth compares to other companies.

SEHK:178 Past Revenue and Net Income, November 13th 2019

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Sa Sa International Holdings's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Sa Sa International Holdings has total assets of HK$3.4b and current liabilities of HK$864m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 25% of its total assets. The fairly low level of current liabilities won't have much impact on the already great ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Sa Sa International Holdings's ROCE

With low current liabilities and a high ROCE, Sa Sa International Holdings could be worthy of further investigation.