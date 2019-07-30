Here's What Sagardeep Alloys Limited's (NSE:SAGARDEEP) P/E Is Telling Us

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Sagardeep Alloys Limited's (NSE:SAGARDEEP) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. What is Sagardeep Alloys's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 36.88. That means that at current prices, buyers pay ₹36.88 for every ₹1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Sagardeep Alloys:

P/E of 36.88 = ₹57.9 ÷ ₹1.57 (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each ₹1 of company earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Sagardeep Alloys's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Sagardeep Alloys has a significantly higher P/E than the average (8.9) P/E for companies in the metals and mining industry.

Sagardeep Alloys's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Sagardeep Alloys's 258% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive. Even better, EPS is up 41% per year over three years. So you might say it really deserves to have an above-average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Sagardeep Alloys's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Sagardeep Alloys's net debt is 17% of its market cap. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Verdict On Sagardeep Alloys's P/E Ratio

Sagardeep Alloys trades on a P/E ratio of 36.9, which is above its market average of 14. The company is not overly constrained by its modest debt levels, and its recent EPS growth is nothing short of stand-out. So to be frank we are not surprised it has a high P/E ratio.