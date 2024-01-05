Here's how Salinas Californian journalists and freelancers made a difference in 2023

At the heart of journalism is the idea that a functioning democracy needs accurate and timely information, without bias.

Journalism is a vital resource as it holds those in power accountable and records in history crucial events.

The Salinas Californian has a long history of providing the community with coverage that influenced legislative change, exposed corruption, saved taxpayers money — or simply shed light on the newest downtown Salinas restaurant.

We have been work toward restoring cover local news and hope to continue the newspaper's legacy in the coming year.

We're proud to share stories that were highlighted in The Californian's daily newsletter, with our 2023 Impact Report. Thank you for sharing your stories with us.

-Sheyanne Romero, local editor

Ron DeSantis at the debate on Wednesday, Sept. 28 2023 in Simi Valley, California.

Ron DeSantis visit to Salinas condemned as 'shameful,' met with protests

In September, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made a highly controversial trip to Salinas, which was preceded by community protests on Sunday and Wednesday, a Salinas City Council resolution denouncing his visit, and widespread disapproval from county supervisors, organizations and Salinas residents across social media.

Executives of big agriculture companies from Taylor Farms to Mission Produce hosted a private fundraising brunch for DeSantis ahead of his bid for the White House, with tickets selling at $3,300 a seat.

DeSantis has gained notoriety for supporting policies that harm farmworkers and make it more difficult for undocumented immigrants to gain employment.

Salinas has a large population of immigrant and migrant farm workers, which agriculture companies have historically failed to protect from voter intimidation, COVID-19, wildfires and harmful pesticides (which are used in fields near local schools despite being linked to leukemia in children).

Salinas City Manager Steve Carrigan fired, for the second time in three years

The Salinas City Council voted 6-0 to remove City Manager Steve Carrigan in October. This was the second time the ousted city manager has been dismissed before the end of his term.

Carrigan held the position for close to three years. He applied for the role in September 2020 following former City Manager Ray Corpuz Jr.'s retirement. Nearly 80 other candidates applied, but Carrigan was selected as the best to serve Salinas.

While the community spoke out, the city has stayed quiet.

"It's a personnel matter," City Attorney Chris Callahan told The Californian. "Nobody can discuss personnel matters, given that one occurred in closed session. So it's not likely that anyone's going to be able to provide any additional information now or in the future on this."

Assistant City Manager Jim Pia took Carrigan's place.

More: Salinas City Manager Steve Carrigan fired, for the second time in three years

Downtown Salinas on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Salinas ranks in the top 10 best places to live in California

In 2023, Salinas was ranked as the ninth best place to live in California by U.S. News & World Report.

While Salinas is more expensive than other major metro areas in the U.S., its high cost of living is primarily driven by real estate prices, according to U.S. News. Yet home prices in Salinas are more affordable by California standards, particularly when compared to nearby coastal towns like Monterey, Pacific Grove and Carmel.

Additionally, living costs, such as food, transportation and utilities, are in line with the national average.

More: Salinas ranks in the top 10 best places to live in California

File photo - Stanford Cardinal head coach David Esquer and Auburn Tigers head coach Butch Thompson meet on June 20, 2022 before the game at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

Stanford's David Esquer, a Palma alum, shares his humbling story to the top

Freelancer Aaron Williams shared the inspiring story of David Esquer, head baseball coach at Stanford University.

“At some point you look at going from being a walk-on shortstop from Palma High School to being the head (baseball) coach at Stanford University and it just doesn’t compute,” the 58-year-old Cardinal coach said recently.

Esquer grew up in Salinas and played three sports for the Chieftains. His parents were workers who knew the value of education despite not going to college themselves.

Esquer said his work ethic and drive is something gleaned from his parents, his community, the era in which he came of age and from coaches and mentors at Palma.

“Growing up, I never really thought about coaching, but if I connect the dots it’s there,” he said. “My idol was (UCLA basketball coach) John Wooden and my goal was to play at UCLA. I soaked up what he was about and the nobility of coaching, but still never thought about it as my calling.”

More: Stanford's David Esquer, a Palma alum, shares his humbling story to the top

The Mexican restaurant El Chilacatazo opened in February 2023 near Oldtown in Salinas.

Restaurants that made headlines in 2023

Salinas is a “vibrant” town with a strong sense of community, said Karin Moss, president and CEO of the Salinas Chamber of Commerce, which provides area businesses with resources such as networking, marketing assistance as well as lunch-and-learn events.

Local businesses often support one another and increase the economic vitality of the entire community, Moss added.

Last year, the options for Salinas dining expanded with at least half dozen new spots this year.

Freelancers Chelcey Adami and Luis Guillermo Gonzalez Imbert each highlighted restaurants that added to the vibrancy of Salinas.

Luis spoke with El Chilacatazo owners Dulce Trujillo and Gabriela Solano about their opening in February 2023 by cousins

Since Trujillo was little, she dreamed about owning her own restaurant. As a young adult in Acapulco, she studied gastronomy and hospitality.

After honing her skills working at restaurants in Los Cabos, Mexico, Trujillo decided she’d like to open her own restaurant. However, it would require patience and hard work for more than 15 years before it became reality.

“I love giving my best - for me and for my customers,” Trujillo said in Spanish.

The eatery offers authentic Guerrero-style food such as tacos gobernador and mariscos from Trujillo’s and Solano’s birthplace in Mexico.

The menu features pupusas revueltas, quesabirria and huaraches as well as fresh drinks like horchata, jamaica and milkshakes. On the weekends, customers can order traditional banana leaf-wrapped tamales.

Chelcey wrote about six new restaurants that are either locally- or family-owned, which included Cali Glizzy.

Specializing in late night deliciousness, Cali Glizzy offers loaded over-the-top hot dogs on Hawaiian rolls, late night smashburgers, waffle cut fries and more.

It opened as a pop-up in 2022, but the popular local business expanded to its storefront on East Gabilan Street in early 2023.

More: Cali Glizzy, Mmm Churros and more: 6 Salinas restaurants opened in 2023; what to know

More: Family-owned El Chilacatazo offers Guerrero-style Mexican food in Salinas

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Here's how Salinas Californian journalists made a difference in 2023