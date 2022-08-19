Here's What We Like About Santos' (ASX:STO) Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Santos Limited (ASX:STO) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase Santos' shares before the 22nd of August in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.076 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.17 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Santos has a trailing yield of 3.3% on the current stock price of A$7.52. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Santos's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Santos can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

View our latest analysis for Santos

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Santos paying out a modest 30% of its earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Luckily it paid out just 19% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Santos's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 30% per annum for the past five years. Santos is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Santos has seen its dividend decline 5.2% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. Santos is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

To Sum It Up

Has Santos got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Santos has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past 10 years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. There's a lot to like about Santos, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Santos (including 2 which are a bit concerning).

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

