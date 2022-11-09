Here's What To Make Of Sapura Industrial Berhad's (KLSE:SAPIND) Decelerating Rates Of Return

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Sapura Industrial Berhad (KLSE:SAPIND) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Sapura Industrial Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.05 = RM6.9m ÷ (RM182m - RM44m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Therefore, Sapura Industrial Berhad has an ROCE of 5.0%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 5.0%, it's still a low return by itself.

See our latest analysis for Sapura Industrial Berhad

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Sapura Industrial Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Sapura Industrial Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There hasn't been much to report for Sapura Industrial Berhad's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if Sapura Industrial Berhad doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

Story continues

Our Take On Sapura Industrial Berhad's ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to Sapura Industrial Berhad's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 10.0% to shareholders over the last five years. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

One final note, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Sapura Industrial Berhad (including 2 which don't sit too well with us) .

While Sapura Industrial Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here