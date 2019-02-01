Here's how to save on flowers this Valentine's Day

No one deserves a beautiful bouquet more than that special someone. Thanks to

No one deserves a beautiful bouquet more than that special someone. Thanks to "Shark Tank's" the Bouqs, you can get flowers delivered straight to your door from an artisan florist in as little as two hours.

Whether you always find yourself sending last-minute Valentines Day gifts or are looking for most convenient way to send flowers on a budget, the Bouqs is worth checking out.

AOL.com has the scoop on an exclusive offer so you can save $20 on your special order. Browse through their gorgeous selection of flowers with this limited-time $50 store credit (for just $30!)





All flowers are sourced from local farms and are so beautifully curated that it'll be tough to choose just one amongst the endless selections!

AOL.com has partnered with Joyus to bring you the best deals on some of our favorite products.