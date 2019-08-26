Here's What Scandinavian Brake Systems A/S's (CPH:SBS) ROCE Can Tell Us

Today we'll evaluate Scandinavian Brake Systems A/S (CPH:SBS) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Scandinavian Brake Systems:

0.20 = ø47m ÷ (ø466m - ø228m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Scandinavian Brake Systems has an ROCE of 20%.

Does Scandinavian Brake Systems Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, we find that Scandinavian Brake Systems's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 9.5% average in the Auto Components industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Scandinavian Brake Systems's ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

In our analysis, Scandinavian Brake Systems's ROCE appears to be 20%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 15%. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly. You can see in the image below how Scandinavian Brake Systems's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

CPSE:SBS Past Revenue and Net Income, August 26th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. You can check if Scandinavian Brake Systems has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Scandinavian Brake Systems's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Scandinavian Brake Systems has total liabilities of ø228m and total assets of ø466m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 49% of its total assets. Scandinavian Brake Systems has a medium level of current liabilities, boosting its ROCE somewhat.