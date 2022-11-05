Here's What We Like About Schnitzer Steel Industries' (NASDAQ:SCHN) Upcoming Dividend

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase Schnitzer Steel Industries' shares before the 9th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.19 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.75 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Schnitzer Steel Industries has a trailing yield of 2.7% on the current stock price of $27.97. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 12% of its income after tax. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Schnitzer Steel Industries generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 24% of its cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Schnitzer Steel Industries's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 31% per annum for the past five years. Schnitzer Steel Industries looks like a real growth company, with earnings per share growing at a cracking pace and the company reinvesting most of its profits in the business.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Schnitzer Steel Industries has increased its dividend at approximately 27% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Has Schnitzer Steel Industries got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Schnitzer Steel Industries has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. There's a lot to like about Schnitzer Steel Industries, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

