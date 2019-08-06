Here's What Schweiter Technologies AG's (VTX:SWTQ) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Schweiter Technologies AG's (VTX:SWTQ) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Schweiter Technologies has a P/E ratio of 22.26, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay CHF22.26 for every CHF1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Schweiter Technologies:

P/E of 22.26 = CHF937 ÷ CHF42.1 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each CHF1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Schweiter Technologies's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (22.2) for companies in the building industry is roughly the same as Schweiter Technologies's P/E.

Schweiter Technologies's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. So if Schweiter Technologies actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Schweiter Technologies saw earnings per share decrease by 22% last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 15%.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does Schweiter Technologies's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Schweiter Technologies has net cash of CHF106m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Verdict On Schweiter Technologies's P/E Ratio

Schweiter Technologies trades on a P/E ratio of 22.3, which is above its market average of 17.9. The recent drop in earnings per share might keep value investors away, but the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. Clearly, the high P/E indicates shareholders think it will!