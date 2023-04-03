Here's what Scottie Scheffler has on the Champions Dinner menu for 2023

Scottie Scheffler is the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking. He’s got a big win at The Players Championship already this spring. And he has returned to Augusta National Golf Club as the reigning Masters Tournament champion.

Life is pretty good for the Texan.

On March 15, the Masters tweeted out the menu for Scheffler’s Champions Dinner, and let me tell you, he’s bringing the heat to the April 4 event.

Cheeseburger sliders, shrimp, ribeye, redfish and a whole lot more.

And the dessert? Who doesn’t love a delicious skillet cookie with a side of milk & cookies ice cream?

Here is the full menu for Scheffler’s dinner:

Cheeseburger Sliders, served Scottie-style

Firecracker Shrimp with Sweet Thai Chili and Sriracha Mayo

Tortilla Soup with avocado, crispy blue tortilla strips, sour cream, cilantro and lime

Texas Ribeye Steam or Blackened Redfish

Family style mac & cheese, jalapeno creamed corn, fried Brussels sprouts, seasoned fries

Warm chocolate chip skillet cookie with milk & cookies ice cream

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Masters Champions Dinner menu picked by Scottie Scheffler