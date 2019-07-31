Here's What SDL plc's (LON:SDL) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at SDL plc's (LON:SDL) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. SDL has a price to earnings ratio of 27.59, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 3.6%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for SDL:

P/E of 27.59 = £4.74 ÷ £0.17 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each £1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does SDL Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. The image below shows that SDL has a lower P/E than the average (33.2) P/E for companies in the software industry.

LSE:SDL Price Estimation Relative to Market, July 31st 2019 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that SDL shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

SDL shrunk earnings per share by 8.6% last year.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does SDL's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

The extra options and safety that comes with SDL's UK£14m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On SDL's P/E Ratio

SDL has a P/E of 27.6. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 16.3. Falling earnings per share is probably keeping traditional value investors away, but the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. If fails to eventuate, the current high P/E could prove to be temporary, as the share price falls.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term.