Here's when the second Chick-fil-A in Middletown plans to open

A second Chick-fil-A is coming to Middletown.

The township supervisors unanimously approved land development for the drive-thru restaurant at the site of the former Ruby Tuesday restaurant on Lincoln Highway, in the shopping center it shares with Lowe's and a Wells Fargo Bank.

The Ruby Tuesday will be demolished to make room for the Chick-fil-A.

The restaurant will employ about 100 full and part-time workers, said Kim Wyatt, prime development lead with Chick-fil-A. She said she's hoping the restaurant can be built and ready to open by next fall.

The former Ruby Tuesday in Middletown will be demolished to make room for a new Chick-fil-A restaurant with drive-thru lanes, as the plan was approved by the Middletown supervisors Monday night.

Wyatt attended the supervisors' meeting Monday night with Richard Wilkinson of Wilkinson Langhorne LP, the developer of the site.

He said the drive-thru lanes will allow for 44 vehicles and that others can back up, if need be, into the parking area shared with the Lowe's. He pointed out how the drive-thru traffic could queue in the shared parking area if need be.

Wilkinson, whose development firm is based in Florida, said construction workers in the Northeastern states are used to working throughout the year, including in wintry conditions, so he was confident that the work would proceed.

"We're going to try hard to get it in," he said.

More: Is Chick-fil-A going to take former Ruby Tuesday site?

Edward Murphy, the legal representative for the developer, said the Ruby Tuesday has been vacant for quite some time and it would be good "to finally get something back on the rent roll."

The Chick-fil-A was first proposed for a separate parcel in the parking lot of the Langhorne Square Shopping Center on the other side of the highway but that project fell through and the popular chicken restaurant chain, which has more than 2,900 fast food locations throughout the United States, turned its attention to leasing the Ruby Tuesday site.

Chick-fil-A operates another busy drive-thru restaurant in Middletown farther up Lincoln Highway at its intersection with Oxford Valley Road.

More: Bensalem OKs Chick-Fil-A expansion near Neshaminy Mall

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Construction to begin for new Chick-fil-A in Middletown