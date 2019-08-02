Here's What Shimao Property Holdings Limited's (HKG:813) P/E Is Telling Us

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Shimao Property Holdings Limited's (HKG:813) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Shimao Property Holdings has a P/E ratio of 6.94, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay HK$6.94 for every HK$1 in trailing yearly profits.

View our latest analysis for Shimao Property Holdings

How Do I Calculate Shimao Property Holdings's Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Shimao Property Holdings:

P/E of 6.94 = CN¥18.38 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ CN¥2.65 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each HK$1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Shimao Property Holdings Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. As you can see below, Shimao Property Holdings has a higher P/E than the average company (6.1) in the real estate industry.

SEHK:813 Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 2nd 2019 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Shimao Property Holdings shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

It's great to see that Shimao Property Holdings grew EPS by 14% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 4.4% per year over the last five years. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Shimao Property Holdings's P/E?

Net debt totals a substantial 135% of Shimao Property Holdings's market cap. This is a relatively high level of debt, so the stock probably deserves a relatively low P/E ratio. Keep that in mind when comparing it to other companies.

The Bottom Line On Shimao Property Holdings's P/E Ratio

Shimao Property Holdings trades on a P/E ratio of 6.9, which is below the HK market average of 10.5. While the EPS growth last year was strong, the significant debt levels reduce the number of options available to management. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified.