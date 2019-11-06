Here's What Shree Ram Proteins Limited's (NSE:SRPL) P/E Is Telling Us

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Shree Ram Proteins Limited's (NSE:SRPL) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Shree Ram Proteins has a price to earnings ratio of 16.01, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay ₹16.01 for every ₹1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Shree Ram Proteins:

P/E of 16.01 = ₹25.00 ÷ ₹1.56 (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each ₹1 of company earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Shree Ram Proteins Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. As you can see below, Shree Ram Proteins has a higher P/E than the average company (14.0) in the food industry.

That means that the market expects Shree Ram Proteins will outperform other companies in its industry. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Shree Ram Proteins increased earnings per share by a whopping 38% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 3 years is 62%. I'd therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high. But earnings per share are down 5.5% per year over the last five years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does Shree Ram Proteins's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals 74% of Shree Ram Proteins's market cap. This is a reasonably significant level of debt -- all else being equal you'd expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Verdict On Shree Ram Proteins's P/E Ratio

Shree Ram Proteins's P/E is 16.0 which is above average (13.5) in its market. Its meaningful level of debt should warrant a lower P/E ratio, but the fast EPS growth is a positive. So despite the debt it is, perhaps, not unreasonable to see a high P/E ratio.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.