Here's a side-by-side comparison of GOP, Biden coronavirus relief bills

Tim O'Donnell

The details of the COVID-19 relief package proposed by Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and nine other Republican senators as a counter to President Biden's plan are out.

The bill would cost a total of $618 billion, far below Biden's $1.9 trillion proposal. The two do find common ground on COVID-19 containment efforts like vaccine distribution and testing — both would allocate $160 billion in that category. But, there's not a lot of overlap elsewhere. The GOP package contains direct stimulus checks, but they begin at $1,000 per individual and begin phasing out for people who earn $40,000 per year with a cap at $50,000. The Biden plan, meanwhile, would provide $1,400 that begin phasing out at $75,000 per year with a $115,000 cap for individuals and $206,000 for couples.

The GOP bill would also extend enhanced unemployment insurance through June at $300 per week, compared to Biden's $400 per week, which would last through September. Funds for school reopening, rental and landlord support, and state and local government aid are other areas that are either diminished or cut entirely from the GOP plan.

Biden has agreed to sit down with the senators behind the bill, but earlier reports indicated Democratic lawmakers don't believe it's worth entertaining, so the meeting may just be a formality.

More stories from theweek.com
Eric Trump reportedly wagered Election Day that his father would win 320 electoral votes
The Jan. 6 rally that fed the deadly Capitol siege was reportedly a Trump White House production
Rise of the Barstool conservatives

Latest Stories

  • White House allies secretly wrote the Texas lawsuit asking the Supreme Court to overturn Biden's win

    By Nov. 12, former President Donald Trump's team of election lawyers knew he had lost his re-election bid, that despite Trump's tweets and public comments, "there was no substantial evidence of election fraud, and there were nowhere near enough 'irregularities' to reverse the outcome in the courts," The New York Times reports. But their protestations just made Trump turn to allies telling him what he wanted to hear, so Nov. 12 was also the day "Trump's flimsy, long-shot legal effort to reverse his loss turned into something else entirely — an extralegal campaign to subvert the election, rooted in a lie so convincing to some of his most devoted followers that it made the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol almost inevitable." Trump's experienced legal team either quietly faded away or was sidelined by Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, and other lawyers "ready to push forward with propagandistic suits that skated the lines of legal ethics and reason," the Times reports. That eventually included "the vast majority of Republican attorneys general, whose dead-on-arrival Supreme Court lawsuit seeking to discard 20 million votes was secretly drafted by lawyers close to the White House." Before Thanksgiving, Trump's allies — including Kris Kobach, a voting restrictions activist who previously led Trump's "election integrity" commission; former North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Martin; and Lawrence Joseph, a lawyer who had worked to shield Trump's tax returns — started working on a new lawsuit that while "short on legal or factual merit" was "rich in the sort of sensational claims" sure to spread across conservative media, the Times reports. The argument was that Trump states could ask the Supreme Court to throw out 20 million votes in certain states President Biden won because, they claimed, those Biden states effectively cheated. "Only one type of lawyer can take a case filed by one state against another directly to the Supreme Court: a state attorney general," the Times reports. "The president's original election lawyers doubted that any attorney general would be willing to do so," but Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton jumped at the chance. When the Texas solicitor general refused to be involved in the suit, Paxton hired Joseph as a special outside counsel, not disclosing to the court that Joseph and other outside Trump advisers had written the brief. Read more about Trump's extralegal campaign at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comEric Trump reportedly wagered Election Day that his father would win 320 electoral votesThe Jan. 6 rally that fed the deadly Capitol siege was reportedly a Trump White House productionRise of the Barstool conservatives

  • Ireland 'does not need' vaccines from UK

    Ireland will not need excess UK vaccines as a pledged ramp up in EU deliveries will enable the country to meet its inoculation targets, political sources have said. Like many EU member states, the vaccination roll-out has ground to a halt as a supply crunch across the bloc has choked deliveries to Ireland. Ireland had the second highest rate of vaccinations per capita in the EU up to the end of last week as official figures show that 3 per cent of the population have been inoculated – 77,000 frontline health workers and 66,000 residents of elderly care facilities. Dublin had been heavily reliant on the AstraZeneca vaccine to meet its target of fully vaccinating 700,000 people by the end of March. Last week it emerged that Ireland would receive 300,000 AstraZeneca jabs compared to an original pledge of 600,000 doses. Last night however, following negotiations between Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, and AstraZeneca, Ireland will receive an extra 100,000 doses of the vaccine. The government has lowered its target to vaccinating 600,000 people by the end of the first quarter, although following the announcement by Pfizer that it will deliver an extra 75 million jabs to the EU in the second quarter, Irish officials are confident that they will meet the overall target of inoculating 70 per cent of the adult population by September. The view in Irish government circles is that by the time the UK has reached herd immunity, Ireland should have access to more than enough doses through the EU program to meet vaccination capacity. Ireland has access to 1 per cent of the Commission’s portfolio of 2.3 billion vaccines, which is enough to cover the population twice. Even though there has been a lot of criticism in Ireland of the EU Commission’s procurement policy, which was seen as overly bureaucratic, privately political sources have said that if it had been a free-for-all among member states, the country would have been in a much worse position.

  • Two million Australians in lockdown after one coronavirus case found

    About 2 million Australians begun their first full day of a strict coronavirus lockdown on Monday following the discovery of one case in the community in Perth, capital of Western Australia state, but no new cases have since been found. Authorities ordered a five-day lockdown of Perth after a security guard at a hotel used to quarantine people returning from overseas was found to have contracted the virus. The state government said 66 people have been deemed close contacts of the unidentified guard and none of those already tested were infected.

  • "We have more people with protection": Gov. Tim Walz defends Minnesota's COVID vaccine rollout

    While the pace is picking up, until recently Minnesota ranked near the bottom of states for its slower-than-hoped-for coronavirus vaccine rollout.The state of play: In an interview with Axios, Gov. Tim Walz defended his approach, saying the state has actually done well when it comes to getting people fully vaccinated with both doses.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America. * "West Virginia may have more of those [vaccines] out of the front end, but we have more people with protection, because of the second doses," he said, referencing one of the nation's leaders in vaccine distribution.Yes, but: Walz said in retrospect, the state could have focused more on leveraging its "very robust private health care system" instead of relying on a federal partnership with large pharmacies to inoculate long-term care residents. * "Candidly, here's the thing: I thought President Trump would punish governors that opted out of it," the DFL governor said. * Walz also blamed the state's scramble to establish vaccine distribution and appointment systems on "an overconfidence that the federal government had that part right," despite Minnesota being tapped by the CDC to come up with plans last year.Driving the comments: MDH data show the large pharmacies at the center of that program have lagged other providers in getting available shots into arms. * West Virginia was the only state to opt out of the initiative.What's next: Walz asked the large pharmacies to turn over unused doses so MDH could reallocate them to a broader group of seniors and teachers. * Starting today, the state will also redirect doses from most pilot vaccination sites to medical providers to get "significantly more vaccine" to Minnesotans 65 and older, per the Star Tribune.Meanwhile, communication issues continue to cause confusion. * The latest hiccup happened this weekend, when a state vendor accidentally sent notes to thousands of seniors erroneously claiming their appointments were canceled.This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard. * Sign up here.Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Drone video shows major damage after chunk of iconic California highway washes into ocean

    Part of Highway 1 in the Big Sur area collapsed after heavy rains and slid into the Pacific.

  • Trump appointees aggressively lobbied against giving states COVID-19 vaccine rollout funds

    As states were formulating plans to vaccinate their residents against COVID-19 last fall, top Trump administration officials pushed Congress to deny the state governments any extra funding for the vaccine rollout, Stat News reported Sunday. The officials, including Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and White House Office of Management and Budget chief Russ Vought, disregarded "frantic warnings from state officials that they didn't have the money they needed to ramp up a massive vaccination operation," focusing instead on $200 million the states had not yet spent, Stat reports. Vought was "obsessed" with the fact that states hadn't already spent the allocated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a Republican Senate aide told Stat, adding that even staunch fiscal conservatives in Congress knew states needed more than $200 million to inoculate 300 million Americans. But "much of the lobbying push came from Paul Mango, the former deputy chief of staff for policy at the Department of Health and Human Services," Stat reports, citing a Democratic congressional aide and Mango himself. "A lot of them had shut down their economies and they weren't getting tax revenue," Mango told Stat. "I'm sure they could use money — that's not in dispute — what's in dispute is whether they needed money given all they hadn't used to actually administer vaccines." The National Governors Association and the Association for State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO) both warned the Trump administration last fall that more funding was needed to prepare for the soon-to-be-approved vaccines, and former CDC Director Robert Redfield had asked Congress for $6 billion for the states' efforts. Mango told Stat that Redfield was "lobbying Congress for money behind our back" to "help their friends at the state public health offices." State health departments note they were not vaccinating anyone in October and said they were drawing down sources of money that were set to expire before tapping the $200 million, especially because it wasn't certain Congress would allocate anymore. Congress did approve $4.5 billion in December, but the funds didn't start arriving in states until January. Read more about the lobbying effort, what effect it may have had on the slow rollout, and the schism between the Trump political appointees and public health officials at Stat News. More stories from theweek.comEric Trump reportedly wagered Election Day that his father would win 320 electoral votesThe Jan. 6 rally that fed the deadly Capitol siege was reportedly a Trump White House productionRise of the Barstool conservatives

  • Highway Patrol Officer Who Risked Life to Save Downed Officer Receives Medal of Valor

    A Filipino American highway patrol officer in California was recently given the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor, the highest national award a public safety officer can receive for displaying great courage in the face of danger. Governor Gavin Newsom gave the award to officer Michael Panlilio and seven other law enforcement personnel during a virtual ceremony on Jan. 25, according to Asian Journal. Among the other honorees were officers from the Gilroy Police Department, Hawthorne Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department.

  • Police: Carjacker tossed 1-year-old out of vehicle

    St. Louis police are looking for suspects after armed robbers stole a woman's car then threw her 1-year-old son out of the vehicle. Police say a 22-year-old woman was sitting at a stoplight in north St. Louis with two men and her child.

  • ‘Trash’ that washed up on Texas beach isn’t garbage at all, officials say. What is it?

    “I see this all the time ... and never knew what it was!”

  • Major storm barreling toward New York City, 20 inches could fall on midtown

    Snow is expected to begin late Sunday night across a wide swath of the northeast, with "in excess of 20 inches of snow in parts of eastern Pennsylvania, northern New Jersey, southern New York, and into southern New England," the NWS said in bulletin. The storm could paralyze New York City, which as of Sunday night was forecast to be at the center of the Nor'easter's bluster, said meteorologist Brian Hurley, of the National Weather Service in College Park, Maryland.

  • Eric Trump reportedly wagered Election Day that his father would win 320 electoral votes

    Former President Donald Trump and those closest to him believed before Election Day that he would win a second term, "their views swayed by the assurances of pro-Trump pundits and the unscientific measure of the size and excitement of the president's rally crowds," The New York Times reports. Trump had laid the groundwork for a Plan B, arguing that he lost only because of a vast conspiracy of fraud, but he and his close circle didn't think he would need it, the Times reports: Flying home on Air Force One from the final campaign event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in the early hours of Nov. 3., Mr. Trump's son Eric proposed an Electoral College betting pool. He wagered that the president would win at least 320 electoral votes, according to a person present for the exchange. "We're just trying to get to 270," an adviser more grounded in polling and analytics replied. [The New York Times] The Times did not report how much Eric Trump bet or whether he ever paid up. But watching returns come in on election night, Donald Trump "fell into enraged disbelief as his lead inexorably dissipated, even in formerly red states like Arizona," the Times reports. "Eric Trump goaded him on — a dynamic that would play out in the weeks to come." Read more about Trump's post-election machinations at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comThe Jan. 6 rally that fed the deadly Capitol siege was reportedly a Trump White House productionRise of the Barstool conservativesTrump appointees aggressively lobbied against giving states COVID-19 vaccine rollout funds

  • Mexican soldiers rescue toddler abandoned in Rio Grande

    Mexican soldiers and immigration agents rescued a 2-year-old girl from Chile after she apparently fell into the Rio Grande and the adults who were with her left her and crossed the river into the United States, officials said Sunday. The National Immigration Institute said the incident occurred Saturday as a group of migrants was crossing the river near Ciudad Acuna, across from Del Rio, Texas. The adults made gestures, pointing out the toddler to soldiers and immigration agents, who then waded into the river to rescue her, the agency said.

  • Nine top New York health officials quit amid Cuomo undercutting expert advice, report says

    Health officials told The New York Times that morale was at an ‘all-time low’ in the state’s Health Department

  • Once united in support of Biden, environmentalists and unions clash over pipelines

    Environmentalists and labor unions that threw their support behind U.S. President Joseph Biden now find themselves on the opposite sides of a battle over the construction of big pipeline projects between Canada and the United States. The United States is the world's largest producer of oil and gas. Biden's administration aims to transition the U.S. economy towards net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and his initial moves towards that goal included cancelling a permit for the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline (KXL) and reducing oil-and-gas leasing.

  • How Moscow police's attempts to shut down pro-Navalny protests may have backfired

    Protesters in Moscow were reportedly able to take advantage of police efforts to clamp down on their demonstrations and spread their message of support for jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny further across the city than expected, The Associated Press reports. Per AP, police closed seven subway stations in the vicinity of Lubyanka Square in central Moscow and restricted pedestrian traffic in the area where the rally was supposed to start. To counter, Navalny's team relayed information via a messaging app, telling protesters to head to two other subway stations that were still open, allowing the demonstrators to move through different parts of the city. Along the way, they reportedly attracted "considerable attention" from the city's populace, which may not have witnessed the events if they had been confined to the center of the city. Of course, the day was far from easy for the protesters — in Moscow alone more than 1,450 people were reportedly arrested (more than 4,000 were reportedly detained across Russia), and some were beaten by police in the process. But the pro-Navalny, anti-Putin message was clear. Read more at The Associated Press. Protesters in central Moscow chanting “Down with the Tsar!” Some have broken off and are heading to the Matrosskaya Tishina jail where opposition leader Navalny is being held. pic.twitter.com/O0q1JlKpAu — Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) January 31, 2021 More stories from theweek.comEric Trump reportedly wagered Election Day that his father would win 320 electoral votesThe Jan. 6 rally that fed the deadly Capitol siege was reportedly a Trump White House productionRise of the Barstool conservatives

  • Essential workers bumped back in COVID-19 vaccine line

    When states decided to open vaccine eligibility more broadly to seniors, it bumped essential workers further down the vaccine line or forced them to compete with a new flood of people for shots, the Washington Post reports.Why it matters: Essential workers, who are disproportionately people of color, are at higher risk of infection than people who can more easily social distance.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here. * Many frontline workers will now wait longer for protection from the virus. The other side: Older people are generally at highest risk of severe disease or death from the virus. And opening up eligibility was intended to speed up the pace of inoculations — a crucial endeavor, as new virus variants begin to circulate in the U.S.Between the lines: The tradeoffs surrounding whether to vaccinate older Americans or essential workers first is yet another example of the tension between speed and equity. * "If the obsession is over the number of people vaccinated ... we could end up vaccinating more people, while leaving those people at greatest risk exposed to ongoing rates of infection," Richard Besser, president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, told the Post. * An advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had initially recommended vaccinating people 75 and older and frontline essential workers in the second vaccine priority group, following health care workers and nursing home residents.Go deeper: Teachers want the vaccine, but they'll have to waitSupport safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • California governor and unions clash over school openings

    An effort to reopen California schools is foundering, stoking frustrations across America’s most populous state from parents eager to get their children back in classrooms and a governor who wants them there. An exasperated Gov. Gavin Newsom told school officials last week to “pack it up” if they fail to resume in-person classes soon. Teacher unions say they won't send their members into an unsafe environment.

  • Trump names new lawyers after parting ways with previous impeachment attorneys

    Former President Donald Trump announced a new impeachment legal defense team on Sunday, one day after it was revealed that he had parted ways with an earlier set of attorneys with just over a week to go before his Senate trial.

  • ‘Loneliest place in the world’ is this frozen lighthouse seen in Coast Guard photos

    A closer look at the lighthouse shows part of it covered in snow and ice.

  • Georgia Republicans Launch ‘Stop Stacey’ to Counter Abrams’ 2022 Organizing

    Republicans in Georgia have had just about enough of Stacey Abrams it seems. The Democratic activist and media darling has been lauded by liberal leaders for helping President Joe Biden turn Georgia blue in November and following that up by electing two left-wing U.S. senators in January, giving Democrats control of all elected levers of power in Washington D.C. On Monday, a group of Republican strategists in Georgia and elsewhere announced the formation of Stop Stacy, which they describe as a “national, grassroots organization of engaged conservatives” that will “stand up to the left and prevent a complete left-wing takeover of Georgia – and America – in 2022.” According to a menacing video on the website StopStacy.org, the group’s intent is to: “Stop higher taxes. Stop government healthcare takeover. Stop the assault on election integrity. Stop the radical left. Stop the new DC swamp. Stop Stacey Abrams.” Biden has said that “nobody in America has done more” to help Democrats in 2020. “Stacey Abrams is trying to claim total control of America – which is why it’s so critical for Republicans across Georgia and across the country to have a dedicated, well-funded outside organization to stop her,” according to a Stop Stacy press release. The existence of the new organization, and its seeming focus on a single un-elected activist, shows how concerned Republicans are about Abrams’ efforts heading into 2022. After losing her race for Governor to Republican Brian Kemp in 2018 (though she didn’t concede, claiming the election was stolen from Georgia voters), Abrams’ Fair Fight political action committee raised about $95 million dollars from 550,000 donors to benefit Democratic candidates. Abrams’ New Georgia Project, a voter registration group, claims to have registered “over 500,000 Georgians and counting,” according to its website. That group is under investigation by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for allegations that it and other groups aggressively attempted to register ineligible, out-of-state and deceased voters. “I have issued clear warnings several times to groups and individuals working to undermine the integrity of elections in Georgia through false and fraudulent registrations,” Raffensperger said in an early-December news release. New Georgia Project leaders have called the allegations nonsense. Georgia has a lot at stake next year. Abrams is expected to make another run for governor against Kemp, who has been attacked by former President Donald Trump for not doing enough to overturn the November election. Republicans also will have a shot to unseat Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock, who won a special election in January.