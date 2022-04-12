Here's how the Sioux Falls School District's $303.5M budget breaks down so far for 2023

The Sioux Falls school board is considering a $303.5 million tax-supported budget for fiscal year 2023.

Last year, the district budgeted $188.8 million in revenues and $191.4 million in expenses. This year, the district is budgeting $208.8 million in revenues and $212.6 million in expenses.

Major factors affecting the budget this year include more than $58 million in federal funds for COVID-19 during a four-year period, an increase of 6% to the general state aid formula to education, and an opt-out.

So far, more than $4 million of the district’s COVID-19 funds have gone toward different needs in facilities, instruction, extended and remote learning, health, special education and more.

This next year’s budget may bode well for teacher pay, as with the state aid increase, and with the board’s commitment to increasing the starting teacher salary from $41,000 to $46,000, teacher salaries are set to increase by 7% next year, the district reports.

Most of the budget – 85% – goes directly to staff salaries and benefits, as well as additional counselors, social support personnel and programs added to support learning loss because of COVID-19.

And the opt-out included in the budget – $1.8 million for 10 years – would allow the district to raise additional operating funds beyond what it receives in its existing tax levy and in state aid.

District business manager Todd Vik said for homeowners, the school levy is projected to decrease by 12 cents in 2023. Levies decrease even with the increased opt-out because of steady economic growth in the community, according to the budget overview Vik prepared.

Here are other budget items worth noting:

$270,222 for new district behavior programs for grades 6-12

An increase of $811,422 to the high school programs budget will fund, in part, the establishment of a JROTC Air Force Program at Roosevelt High School

A cybrarian and two education assistants will be at all four high schools, as well as a part-time cybrarian at Axtell Park program, as outlined in the high school programs budget

Note a 2.16% cut to the fine and performing arts budget, at $28,346

A 2.12% increase to the athletics budget, at $66,176, will allow as many as 200 middle school students to participate in performance dance, 25 middle school students to participate in girls’ wrestling, and 50 middle school students to participate in boys’ wrestling

An increase of 6.79% to the operational services budget -- $1.4 million -- to fund, in part, an addition of a custodial supervisor position

An increase of 9% to the special education budget to serve children from birth to age 5, support students struggling to manage behaviors, add more physical therapy and speech/language services, add more school psychologists, and add software to track individualized education programs.

And with the potential sunsetting of COVID-19 relief funds leaving some positions in the balance, it’s worth noting that eight SIPPS (systematic instruction in phonological awareness, phonics and sight words) teachers are now budgeted from the general budget into the special education budget in a new section.

The school board budget will go to a final approval this July. The full proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2023 can be found here.

