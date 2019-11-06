Here's What Solution Dynamics Limited's (NZSE:SDL) P/E Is Telling Us

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Solution Dynamics Limited's (NZSE:SDL) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. What is Solution Dynamics's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 32.69. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying NZ$32.69 for every NZ$1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Solution Dynamics:

P/E of 32.69 = NZ$1.50 ÷ NZ$0.05 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each NZ$1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Solution Dynamics's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Solution Dynamics has a higher P/E than the average (29.6) P/E for companies in the it industry.

NZSE:SDL Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 6th 2019 More

Solution Dynamics's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Solution Dynamics saw earnings per share decrease by 51% last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 4.8% per year over the last five years. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 14% per year over the last three years. This could justify a low P/E.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Solution Dynamics's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Solution Dynamics has net cash of NZ$1.2m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On Solution Dynamics's P/E Ratio

Solution Dynamics's P/E is 32.7 which is above average (18.8) in its market. The recent drop in earnings per share would make some investors cautious, but the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. Clearly, the high P/E indicates shareholders think it will!

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated.