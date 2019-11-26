Here's What Somec S.p.A.'s (BIT:SOM) ROCE Can Tell Us

Today we'll look at Somec S.p.A. (BIT:SOM) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Somec:

0.20 = €13m ÷ (€181m - €115m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Somec has an ROCE of 20%.

Does Somec Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In our analysis, Somec's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 10% average in the Building industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Regardless of where Somec sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Somec's past growth compares to other companies.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is Somec? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Somec's ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Somec has total liabilities of €115m and total assets of €181m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 64% of its total assets. Somec has a relatively high level of current liabilities, boosting its ROCE meaningfully.

What We Can Learn From Somec's ROCE

This ROCE is pretty good, but remember that it would look less impressive with fewer current liabilities.