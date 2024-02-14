Here's what South Dakota is weighing for average teacher pay this legislative session

The House Education committee passed a bill Wednesday morning to revise requirements pertaining to average teacher compensation and establishing a minimum teacher salary of $45,000.

House Bill 1048 came at the request of the Department of Education and was worked on by the DOE, education lobbyists, school leaders and legislative leaders in what many of the proponents testified is a much-needed compromise that should be passed before the current teacher pay law expires before fiscal year 2025 begins.

If the bill becomes law, it will do the following:

Starting in fiscal year 2025, which is the 2024-2025 school year, each district must increase their average teacher compensation so that the cumulative increase in the average teacher compensation since fiscal year 2024, or the current school year, is greater than or equal to the cumulative percentage change in the target teacher salary since this year.

The minimum teacher salary will start with $45,000 next school year, and for each year after, the state minimum salary is calculated by increasing the previous year’s state minimum salary by the percentage change in the target teacher salary from the previous fiscal year to the current fiscal year as adopted by the Legislature.

The DOE will decrease state aid to districts each year if the district doesn’t increase their average teacher compensation in accordance with the bill, and if they don’t pay each teacher a salary at least equal to the state minimum salary.

Proponents of the bill included DOE Secretary Joe Graves, Sandra Waltman, with the South Dakota Education Association; a lobbyist from the Sioux Falls School District, Doug Wermedal, with Associated School Boards of South Dakota; Dianna Miller, with the large school group, and Mitch Richter, with the South Dakota United School Association.

They largely argued the bill will help raise the average teacher salary, recruit and retain teachers, and will help keep South Dakota on pace with other states that are raising their state aid to education and their average teacher salary at the same time.

