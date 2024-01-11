Here's how the South Shore will honor the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Communities all along the South Shore will honor the life and legacy of the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day on Monday, Jan. 15. Here's what to expect:

Cohasset: Teacher of the year to speak

The Cohasset Diversity Committee and the Cohasset Clergy will hold the 20th annual Martin Luther King Breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 15 at First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church’s Parish Hall, 23 North Main St., Cohasset.

This year’s speaker is De'Shawn Washington, Massachusetts 2024 Teacher of the Year and the first Black male educator to receive the honor. Tickets cost $5 per person or $15 per family.

Hull: Food drive at Wellspring

The Hull No Place for Hate Committee will host a celebration and food drive to benefit Wellspring Multi-Service Centers’ food pantry from noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 15 at Wellspring, 814 Nantasket Ave. The celebration will include poetry, a slideshow, resources about the history of the national holiday and light refreshments.

Randolph: 'The March Continues'

The town will host “The March Continues: Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration!” on Jan. 15 at Stetson Hall, 6 South Main St., Randolph.

The annual event will last from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and include breakfast and a panel discussion with Frank Tuitt, vice president and chief diversity officer of the University of Connecticut, and Harvey Silverglate, an attorney and cofounder of the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education. Admission is free but reservations can be made at tinyurl.com/RandolphMLK.

Plymouth: Service Sunday, breakfast Monday

The Plymouth No Place for Hate Committee, the Bethel AME Church and the Church of the Pilgrimage will hold a joint service to celebrate the legacy of the Rev. King at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, at the Church of the Pilgrimage, 8 Town Square.

A breakfast honoring the Rev. King will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 15 at Plymouth South High School, 490 Long Pond Road, Plymouth. Tickets for the breakfast are $15 for adults and $9 for children ages 6 to 18. Tickets can be purchased at tinyurl.com/PlymouthMLK.

Quincy: Breakfast at Quincy High, 'Selma' at Crane Library

After a three-year hiatus, Quincy will host its MLK breakfast at 9 a.m. Monday in the cafeteria of Quincy High School, 100 Coddington St. City Council President Ian Cain will be the guest speaker.

The Thomas Crane Public Library will host a screening of the film "Selma" to commemorate the Rev. King's legacy from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18. The film will be shown in the community meeting room at the library at 40 Washington St. in Quincy.

