Here's What Spirit Airlines, Inc.'s (NYSE:SAVE) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Spirit Airlines, Inc.'s (NYSE:SAVE) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Spirit Airlines has a P/E ratio of 7.99, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 13%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Spirit Airlines:

P/E of 7.99 = $42.11 ÷ $5.27 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each $1 of company earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does Spirit Airlines Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (9.2) for companies in the airlines industry is higher than Spirit Airlines's P/E.

Spirit Airlines's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Spirit Airlines, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

It's nice to see that Spirit Airlines grew EPS by a stonking 32% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 13% annually, over the last five years. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Spirit Airlines's Balance Sheet

Net debt is 37% of Spirit Airlines's market cap. You'd want to be aware of this fact, but it doesn't bother us.

The Verdict On Spirit Airlines's P/E Ratio

Spirit Airlines's P/E is 8 which is below average (17.5) in the US market. The EPS growth last year was strong, and debt levels are quite reasonable. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.'