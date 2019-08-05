Here's What Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SPWH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SPWH) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings has a price to earnings ratio of 7.26, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay $7.26 for every $1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings:

P/E of 7.26 = $4.08 ÷ $0.56 (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each $1 the company has earned over the last year. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

How Does Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (13.8) in the specialty retail industry classification.

NasdaqGS:SPWH Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 5th 2019

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings increased earnings per share by a whopping 46% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 6.2%. So we'd generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 7.1% a year, over 3 years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings has net debt worth a very significant 107% of its market capitalization. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.