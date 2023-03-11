Here's What We Like About Spur's (JSE:SUR) Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Spur Corporation Ltd (JSE:SUR) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Spur's shares before the 15th of March in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of March.

The company's upcoming dividend is R0.82 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of R1.64 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Spur has a trailing yield of 6.8% on the current share price of ZAR24.09. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Spur's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Spur can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Spur paid out 68% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Spur generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 45% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Spur's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Spur's earnings per share have been growing at 12% a year for the past five years. Spur is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Spur has increased its dividend at approximately 6.5% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Spur an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We like Spur's growing earnings per share and the fact that - while its payout ratio is around average - it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

So while Spur looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Spur (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us).

