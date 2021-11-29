Here's Which States Collect Zero Estate or Inheritance Taxes
In the U.S., 32 states do not apply death taxes—either inheritance or estate taxes—but there are reasons you still might get hit with a bill.
America is the richest country in the world, and 2020 receipts prove it. During the peak of COVID-19, the U.S. saw the highest growth of financial assets due to tax cuts and an explosive stock market....
Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic advisor for the Allianz financial services company, said on Sunday that the main cause for concern in the U.S. economy should be supply chain issues, warning that continued problems could "contaminate" demand for products."Fox News Sunday" guest host Trace Gallagher noted that initial reports appeared to indicate that Black Friday sales were not particularly strong, and asked the economist if this was simply...
Washington won't give you more relief, but your state might.
Emergence of a new Covid variant helps trigger year’s worst day on Wall Street, but nations are better prepared to handle the threat than they were at start of pandemic.
Florida, Iowa, Kansas, and Tennessee have all passed bills which are seemingly designed to counteract Biden's vaccine mandate.
And more of the week's best financial insight
Despite major progress and personal comfort, many feel the economy is worse now than in the depths of the pandemic.
Foundation for Government Accountability state government affairs director: We’ll soon come to demand taxpayer-funded checks and depend on the money.
Economists set out four scenarios, including one where the variant causes less severe disease, helping lift global growth higher.
Inflation is partly influenced by the global supply chain crisis, shifting consumer behavior and an influx of pandemic relief spending approved by Trump and Biden.
Congress is only a couple of weeks away from hitting the Dec. 15 deadline to raise the federal debt limit, and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) don't appear to be anywhere close to a deal.Democrats insist that Schumer will not burn up a week of Senate floor time to use the budget reconciliation process to raise the debt limit with only Democratic votes. And Republicans say there's no way...
Lawmakers return to Washington this week from a holiday break, and with them will come fierce debate over President Joe Biden’s sprawling social-spending and climate bill passed by the House earlier this month, as well as a Friday deadline to keep the government running.
From appliance stores in the United States to food markets in Hungary and gas stations in Poland, rising consumer prices fueled by high energy costs and supply chain disruptions are putting a pinch on households and businesses worldwide. “We've noticed that we're consuming less,” Gabor Pardi, a shopper at an open-air food market in Hungary’s capital, Budapest, said after buying a sack of fresh vegetables recently. Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic impact of the crisis is still being felt even after countries raced out of debilitating lockdowns and consumer demand rebounded.
Limits on business-loss deductions, taxes on foreign profits, a tougher IRS, and other provisions that will likely stick once President Biden’s budget bill is passed.
The FSU Boosters fail the means testing. With or without our $20 million, they’ll improve the stadium -- because they can.
During the pandemic, fewer workers are willing to return following government-imposed lockdown.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar said she’s confident President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan will be passed by Christmas, but Republicans, including Sen. Bill Cassidy, are still firmly opposed. Klobuchar, D-Minn., told "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos on Sunday that the Build Back Better Act would help create jobs, which she said is crucial right now because of labor shortages in certain fields.
President Joe Biden's options for slowing inflation are limited as consumer prices surge to their highest level in 30 years, economists say.
Specifically, the central challenge to Powell in his second term will be walking the fine line between controlling inflation and rising prices while also being careful not to raise interest rates in a way that curbs economic growth, causes stagflation, or leads to another recession.
All eyes will be on the Senate following the Thanksgiving break, as Democrats in the chamber seek to pass a massive social spending and climate package that is a key component of President Biden's economic agenda.The House passed a version of the package shortly before Thanksgiving and the Senate is expected to take up the legislation after the holiday break. Lawmakers are hoping to get a bill to Biden's desk by the end of the year. But Senate...