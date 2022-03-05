Here's What We Like About Steven Madden's (NASDAQ:SHOO) Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Steven Madden's shares on or after the 10th of March, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 25th of March.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.21 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.84 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Steven Madden has a trailing yield of approximately 2.1% on its current stock price of $40.26. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Steven Madden's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Steven Madden is paying out just 25% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It distributed 31% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Steven Madden's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past four years, Steven Madden has increased its dividend at approximately 12% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Steven Madden? Steven Madden has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past four years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. There's a lot to like about Steven Madden, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

So while Steven Madden looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example - Steven Madden has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

