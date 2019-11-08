Here's What Service Stream Limited's (ASX:SSM) ROCE Can Tell Us

Today we'll evaluate Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Service Stream:

0.19 = AU$73m ÷ (AU$607m - AU$214m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Service Stream has an ROCE of 19%.

Does Service Stream Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In our analysis, Service Stream's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 11% average in the Construction industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Independently of how Service Stream compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

Our data shows that Service Stream currently has an ROCE of 19%, compared to its ROCE of 14% 3 years ago. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Service Stream's past growth compares to other companies.

ASX:SSM Past Revenue and Net Income, November 8th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Service Stream.

How Service Stream's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Service Stream has total assets of AU$607m and current liabilities of AU$214m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 35% of its total assets. With this level of current liabilities, Service Stream's ROCE is boosted somewhat.