Here's the stunning first recorded image of a massive black hole

Marcus Gilmer

On Wednesday morning, the National Science Foundation and the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration released what they say is the first recorded image of a massive black hole. And it is stunning.

The image is a composite of images taken from five petabytes worth of data that was captured by a series of radio dishes laid out around Earth that allowed the project to capture continuous data from the black hole even while Earth rotated. 

The black hole is 6.5 billion — BILLION — times more massive than our own sun and is 55 million light years from Earth.

