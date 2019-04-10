Here's the stunning first recorded image of a massive black hole

On Wednesday morning, the National Science Foundation and the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration released what they say is the first recorded image of a massive black hole. And it is stunning.

Scientists have obtained the first image of a black hole, using Event Horizon Telescope observations of the center of the galaxy M87. The image shows a bright ring formed as light bends in the intense gravity around a black hole that is 6.5 billion times more massive than the Sun pic.twitter.com/AymXilKhKe — Event Horizon 'Scope (@ehtelescope) April 10, 2019

The image is a composite of images taken from five petabytes worth of data that was captured by a series of radio dishes laid out around Earth that allowed the project to capture continuous data from the black hole even while Earth rotated.

The @ehtelescope team built an Earth-sized telescope by linking radio dishes around the world.

In April 2017, all they all swiveled to look at the supermassive black hole at the center of Messier 87, a galaxy in Virgo constellation. #RealBlackHole #EHTBlackHole pic.twitter.com/0hUPpDbYkH — National Science Foundation (@NSF) April 10, 2019

The black hole is 6.5 billion — BILLION — times more massive than our own sun and is 55 million light years from Earth.

The press conference is ongoing and we'll continue to update the story as more information becomes available.