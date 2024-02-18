Here's what Summit County residents need to know for early voting in the March primary

On March 19, Ohioans will go to the polls to cast their votes in the state's primary elections.

But voters don't need to wait until then to fill out their ballots. Early voting opens Wednesday and runs through March 17, the Sunday before the election.

Here's what you need to know about casting your early vote by mail or in-person.

When is the registration deadline?

Those intending to vote in the primary must be registered by Tuesday. You can register to vote online here: https://olvr.ohiosos.gov/ or in-person at the Summit County Board of Elections located in Akron at 470 Grant Street.

If you want to check your registration status, you can do that online at https://voterlookup.ohiosos.gov/voterlookup.aspx

How do I obtain and return an absentee ballot?

You can request an absentee ballot by filling out a form found at https://www.ohiosos.gov/publications/#abr and mailing it to your county's elections board. You'll receive your ballot by mail. The Summit County Board of Elections' address is 470 Grant Street, Akron, OH 44311.

The application deadline for requesting an absentee ballot is March 12, a week before the primary.

To return your completed ballot, mail it back to the elections board or return it in person.

If you return it by mail, it must be postmarked no later than March 18 and received by your county board of elections no later than four days after the primary. If you take it back in person, the board must have your ballot no later than 7:30 p.m. on the day of the election.

For a comprehensive set of instructions, visit the Ohio Secretary of State's website here: https://www.ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/absentee-voting/

Where and when can I vote early?

Summit County's Early Vote Center is at 500 Grant Street in Akron.

Here's a list of early in-person voting hours for the primary:

February 21-23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

February 26-March 1: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

March 4-8: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

March 9: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

March 11: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

March 12: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

March 13-15: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

March 16: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

March 17: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Early voting starts Feb. 21: Here's info for Summit County residents