Here's What We Like About Super Retail Group's (ASX:SUL) Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase Super Retail Group's shares before the 8th of March in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 14th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.34 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of AU$0.70 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Super Retail Group stock has a trailing yield of around 5.5% on the current share price of A$12.8. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Super Retail Group can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Super Retail Group paid out more than half (63%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Fortunately, it paid out only 30% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Super Retail Group's earnings per share have been growing at 19% a year for the past five years. Super Retail Group is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Super Retail Group has increased its dividend at approximately 8.1% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Has Super Retail Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Super Retail Group's growing earnings per share and conservative payout ratios make for a decent combination. We also like that it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Super Retail Group is facing. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Super Retail Group (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

