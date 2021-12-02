Here's what the Supreme Court ruling on Mississippi's abortion law could mean for other states
Many states across the country have strict abortion laws that would take effect if the Supreme Court weakens Roe v. Wade.
Many states across the country have strict abortion laws that would take effect if the Supreme Court weakens Roe v. Wade.
Ted Cruz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are among the lawmakers who want to strip funding in a spending bill for agencies carrying out the mandate.
Former Chicago police commander Melvin Roman condemned leadership in a resignation letter handed in Wednesday, months after he was demoted following protests outside of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's home that blocked traffic.
The former White House press secretary promoted “Florida’s greatest Christmas party," where a ticket costs $10,000 for one photo with Donald Trump.
To be talking about a legalization program without border security is ludicrous.
Former Kansas Health Secretary Lee Norman, who played a major role in guiding the State of Kansas through the COVID-19 pandemic, said that he had been removed from his role because of the politics surrounding COVID-19.According to Norman, in his words, he was "Fauci'd" out, reports The Associated Press. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly fired Norman from his role as secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and replaced him with...
The committee voted to recommend criminal charges against Jeffrey Clark but will give him a chance to invoke his 5th amendment claim on the record.
Neighbors say the proposal is an ill fit for one of the city’s most desirable development sites along the Kansas City Streetcar extension.
GettyIn a new account of his time as Donald Trump’s fourth and final chief of staff, former Freedom Caucus Rep. Mark Meadows writes that the 74-year-old commander in chief would have beaten up protesters himself if Secret Service agents hadn’t made him hide in a bunker beneath the White House that the then-president later insisted he’d only been “inspecting.”“A few hours later, the White House entered Code Red. Protestors had jumped the fence on the Treasury side of the compound, and they were r
Cambodia’s long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen on Thursday explicitly declared his support to have his eldest son, army commander Hun Manet, succeed him as the nation’s leader. The 44-year-old Hun Manet, a West Point graduate, has the rank of lieutenant general and holds several important military posts. Hun Sen, who has held power for 36 years, has often mentioned Hun Manet as his potential successor after 2028, when he plans to step down.
Insider asked Republicans poised to take charge what they'd do if American voters decide to put them back in the majority in Congress.
The president was blunt when a reporter asked him about sharing a debate stage with Trump after his rival had reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection voted Wednesday to pursue contempt charges against Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official who refused to answer the committee’s questions, even as the committee has agreed to let him come back for another try. The committee voted 9-0 to pursue criminal charges against Clark, who aligned with Donald Trump as the then-president tried to overturn his election defeat. The chairman of the panel, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, said the committee had received a last-minute notification from Clark’s lawyer that he wants to instead invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.
Mark Meadows writes that Trump tested positive for COVID-19 three days before the first debate and then tested negative.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced Wednesday that he will not seek re-election to the state's highest office in 2022. The 65-year-old Republican said he and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito would not seek a third term.
Jeffrey Clark presents a tougher case for DOJ to prosecute compared with Steve Bannon. Both Trump allies are defying January 6 investigators.
"That makes no sense for anyone," McConnell said. Some GOP senators are threatening a government shutdown over Biden's vaccine mandates.
Four soldiers assigned to Alaska units have died since mid-October.
As the wildfire that broke out in Pilot Mountain State Park on Saturday continues to burn, the state has issued a burn ban. Here's what we know.
"I think his policy is just so good. Just shut up — that's all he has to do. He's not going to. I know that," Rep. Don Young told The Washington Post.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday slammed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for what she described as a failure to hold the members of the GOP caucus accountable after Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) on Tuesday shared a racist voicemail containing a death threat following an anti-Muslim attack from Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.)."People truly don't understand the scale, intensity, & volume of threats targeting [Omar...