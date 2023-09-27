Here's who survived and who was eliminated on 'DWTS' premiere night

TechCrunch

The FTC's lawsuit against Amazon alleging anti-competitive practices is largely full of things we already knew in a general sense: price hikes, pressure to use Amazon fulfillment and so on. Amazon has also [redacted] through a [redacted] operation called "Project Nessie." An Amazon blog post from 2018 spotted by GeekWire describes Nessie as "a system used to monitor spikes or trends on Amazon.com."