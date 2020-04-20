Here's What We Like About Sweco AB (publ)'s (STO:SWEC B) Upcoming Dividend

Sweco AB (publ) (STO:SWEC B) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days time. You can purchase shares before the 24th of April in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 30th of April.

Sweco's next dividend payment will be kr6.20 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed kr6.20 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Sweco has a trailing yield of 1.8% on the current share price of SEK336.6. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Sweco paid out 52% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 32% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Sweco's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

OM:SWEC B Historical Dividend Yield April 20th 2020 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Sweco's earnings per share have been growing at 16% a year for the past five years. Sweco has an average payout ratio which suggests a balance between growing earnings and rewarding shareholders. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, ten years ago, Sweco has lifted its dividend by approximately 12% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Is Sweco an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Sweco's growing earnings per share and conservative payout ratios make for a decent combination. We also like that it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Sweco that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

