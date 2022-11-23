Here's What To Make Of Swiss Steel Holding's (VTX:STLN) Decelerating Rates Of Return

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Swiss Steel Holding (VTX:STLN) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Swiss Steel Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.065 = €98m ÷ (€2.6b - €1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Swiss Steel Holding has an ROCE of 6.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 13%.

View our latest analysis for Swiss Steel Holding

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Swiss Steel Holding's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Swiss Steel Holding's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

Over the past five years, Swiss Steel Holding's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Swiss Steel Holding to be a multi-bagger going forward.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Swiss Steel Holding has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 42%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

In a nutshell, Swiss Steel Holding has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Since the stock has declined 68% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Swiss Steel Holding that we think you should be aware of.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here