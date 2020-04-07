Here's What Swisscom AG's (VTX:SCMN) P/E Is Telling Us

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll show how you can use Swisscom AG's (VTX:SCMN) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Swisscom has a P/E ratio of 16.48. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 6.1%.

View our latest analysis for Swisscom

How Do I Calculate Swisscom's Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Swisscom:

P/E of 16.48 = CHF532.000 ÷ CHF32.277 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each CHF1 of company earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does Swisscom's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (18.0) for companies in the telecom industry is higher than Swisscom's P/E.

SWX:SCMN Price Estimation Relative to Market April 7th 2020 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Swisscom shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Swisscom increased earnings per share by 9.5% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 3 years is 1.4%.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does Swisscom's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Swisscom's net debt equates to 26% of its market capitalization. While that's enough to warrant consideration, it doesn't really concern us.

The Bottom Line On Swisscom's P/E Ratio

Swisscom trades on a P/E ratio of 16.5, which is fairly close to the CH market average of 16.5. With modest debt and some recent earnings growth, it seems likely the market expects a steady performance going forward.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.