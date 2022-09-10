Here's What We Like About T. Rowe Price Group's (NASDAQ:TROW) Upcoming Dividend

It looks like T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase T. Rowe Price Group's shares on or after the 14th of September, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 29th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.20 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$4.80 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, T. Rowe Price Group has a trailing yield of approximately 3.9% on its current stock price of $124.39. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether T. Rowe Price Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether T. Rowe Price Group can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately T. Rowe Price Group's payout ratio is modest, at just 44% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see T. Rowe Price Group's earnings per share have risen 17% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, T. Rowe Price Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 14% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

Is T. Rowe Price Group an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Companies like T. Rowe Price Group that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. In summary, T. Rowe Price Group appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks T. Rowe Price Group is facing. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for T. Rowe Price Group and you should be aware of this before buying any shares.

