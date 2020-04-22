Here's the county with one of the fastest-growing number of coronavirus cases in the U.S.

For much of the past month, national attention has been focused on large coronavirus-stricken metropolitan areas like New York, but over the past week a small county in Ohio has had such an alarming surge in coronavirus cases that it has drawn the attention of government agencies responsible for containing the outbreak.

Driven by an exploding number of cases among inmates at the Marion Correctional Institution, Marion County, Ohio, which has a population of less than 70,000 according to the last census, has registered a more than 2,500 percent increase in the past seven days. That increase is one of the highest in the country, according to briefing slides obtained by Yahoo News from the Data and Analytics Task Force, which is run jointly by the Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Homeland Security.

Health experts and prisoner advocates have been warning that inmates are vulnerable to outbreaks because of overcrowding and an inability to socially distance. Along with threatening the health of inmates, such outbreaks can easily spread outside the prison, as staff become infected and then infect others in their communities.

“These prisoners are tinderboxes of infection,” said David Singleton, executive director of the Ohio Justice & Policy Center, which provides legal assistance to inmates. “And once it gets in the prison it’s going to take off, and there’s really nothing much you can do if you’re overcrowded.”

Marion Correctional Institution. (Ohio Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation) More

The minimum- and medium-security men’s prison in Marion County, with around 2,600 inmates, appears to prove that point. There are currently more than 2,000 cases in Marion Country, according to official statistics, and the vast majority of those are inside the prison. The number of cases outside the prison is also increasing, however.

“Marion’s infection rate is largely attributable to an outbreak within Marion Correctional Institution, although Marion’s non-incarcerated population is also severely affected,” according to the Data and Analytics Task Force.

The data task force, which reports to the White House coronavirus task force, identifies the county as a special concern. It says in its briefing the county contains less than 1 percent of the state’s population but now has more than 20 percent of Ohio’s cases.

Confirmed cases are also spreading at several other prisons in Ohio, including Pickaway Correctional Institution, which now has more than 1,500 cases.

While overcrowding at Ohio’s prisons has been cited as the main factor contributing to the explosive growth in coronavirus cases, a separate DHS report notes that a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) has been a “contributing factor” to the outbreak there.

DHS and HHS did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections also did not respond to a request for comment about the lack of PPE.

There were no reported COVID-19 deaths at the Marion prison as of Tuesday, and only one probable coronavirus-related death in the Ohio prison system as a whole.

The state’s Republican governor, Mike DeWine, has been generally praised for his quick response to the coronavirus, and the rapid uptick in cases at the prisons reflects an increase in testing. But the governor has also come under fire from criminal justice advocates for doing little to ease overcrowding in Ohio’s prisons.