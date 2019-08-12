Here's What We Think About American Woodmark Corporation's (NASDAQ:AMWD) CEO Pay

In 2015 S. Dunston was appointed CEO of American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does S. Dunston's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that American Woodmark Corporation has a market cap of US$1.4b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of US$3.0m. (This figure is for the year to April 2019). We note that's an increase of 119% above last year. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at US$792k. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of US$1.0b to US$3.2b. The median total CEO compensation was US$4.0m.

That means S. Dunston receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. Although this fact alone doesn't tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at American Woodmark has changed over time.

Is American Woodmark Corporation Growing?

American Woodmark Corporation has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 3.7% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 32%.

It's great to see that revenue growth is strong. And in that context, the modest EPS improvement certainly isn't shabby. I wouldn't say this is necessarily top notch growth, but it is certainly promising. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has American Woodmark Corporation Been A Good Investment?

American Woodmark Corporation has not done too badly by shareholders, with a total return of 8.4%, over three years. But they probably wouldn't be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

In Summary...

S. Dunston is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

We think many would like to see better growth. While there is room for improvement, we haven't seen evidence to suggest the pay is too generous. So you may want to check if insiders are buying American Woodmark shares with their own money (free access).

