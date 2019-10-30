Here's What We Think About Bravida Holding AB (publ)'s (STO:BRAV) CEO Pay

In 2015 Mattias Johansson was appointed CEO of Bravida Holding AB (publ) (STO:BRAV). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Mattias Johansson's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Bravida Holding AB (publ) has a market cap of kr18b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of kr16m for the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at kr5.8m. We further remind readers that the CEO may face performance requirements to receive the non-salary part of the total compensation. We examined companies with market caps from kr9.7b to kr31b, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was kr6.0m.

Thus we can conclude that Mattias Johansson receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Bravida Holding AB (publ). However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Bravida Holding, below.

Is Bravida Holding AB (publ) Growing?

Over the last three years Bravida Holding AB (publ) has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 21% per year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 10% over the last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It's a real positive to see this sort of growth in a single year. That suggests a healthy and growing business. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Bravida Holding AB (publ) Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 79%, over three years, would leave most Bravida Holding AB (publ) shareholders smiling. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Bravida Holding AB (publ) with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. In addition, shareholders have done well over the same time period. So, considering this good performance, the CEO compensation may be quite appropriate. Shareholders may want to check for free if Bravida Holding insiders are buying or selling shares.

