Here's What We Think About Cembra Money Bank AG's (VTX:CMBN) CEO Pay

In 2009 Robert Oudmayer was appointed CEO of Cembra Money Bank AG (VTX:CMBN). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

Check out our latest analysis for Cembra Money Bank

How Does Robert Oudmayer's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Cembra Money Bank AG has a market capitalization of CHF3.0b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth CHF1.7m over the year to December 2018. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at CHF630k. Importantly, there may be performance hurdles relating to the non-salary component of the total compensation. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from CHF2.0b to CHF6.4b, and the median CEO total compensation was CHF1.6m.

So Robert Oudmayer is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. Although this fact alone doesn't tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Cembra Money Bank has changed over time.

SWX:CMBN CEO Compensation, November 11th 2019 More

Is Cembra Money Bank AG Growing?

Over the last three years Cembra Money Bank AG has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 2.9% per year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 9.2% over last year.

I'd prefer higher revenue growth, but it is good to see modest EPS growth. It's clear the performance has been quite decent, but it it falls short of outstanding,based on this information. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Cembra Money Bank AG Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 63%, over three years, would leave most Cembra Money Bank AG shareholders smiling. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Robert Oudmayer is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

The company isn't showing particularly great growth, but shareholder returns have been pleasing. So considering most shareholders would be happy, we'd say the CEO pay is appropriate. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Cembra Money Bank shares (free trial).

Important note: Cembra Money Bank may not be the best stock to buy. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.