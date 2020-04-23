Here's What We Think About China YuHua Education Corporation Limited's (HKG:6169) CEO Pay

The CEO of China YuHua Education Corporation Limited (HKG:6169) is Hua Li. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Hua Li's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, China YuHua Education Corporation Limited has a market capitalization of HK$22b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth CN¥11m over the year to August 2019. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at CN¥304k. We further remind readers that the CEO may face performance requirements to receive the non-salary part of the total compensation. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from CN¥14b to CN¥45b, we found the median CEO total compensation was CN¥3.9m.

Next, let's break down remuneration compositions to understand how the industry and company compare with each other. Speaking on an industry level, we can see that nearly 80% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 20% is other remuneration. Interestingly, the company has chosen to go down an unconventional route in that it pays a smaller salary to Hua Li as compared to non-salary compensation over the one-year period examined.

It would therefore appear that China YuHua Education Corporation Limited pays Hua Li more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous. You can see, below, how CEO compensation at China YuHua Education has changed over time.

Is China YuHua Education Corporation Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, China YuHua Education Corporation Limited has seen earnings per share (EPS) move in a favourable direction by 17% each year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 43%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has China YuHua Education Corporation Limited Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 175% over three years, China YuHua Education Corporation Limited has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at China YuHua Education Corporation Limited with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. In addition, shareholders have done well over the same time period. So, considering this good performance, the CEO compensation may be quite appropriate. Shifting gears from CEO pay for a second, we've picked out 3 warning signs for China YuHua Education that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.