Here's What We Think About Downer EDI's (ASX:DOW) CEO Pay

Grant Fenn has been the CEO of Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW) since 2010, and this article will examine the executive's compensation with respect to the overall performance of the company. This analysis will also assess whether Downer EDI pays its CEO appropriately, considering recent earnings growth and total shareholder returns.

View our latest analysis for Downer EDI

How Does Total Compensation For Grant Fenn Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Downer EDI Limited has a market capitalization of AU$3.6b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$3.1m over the year to June 2020. We note that's a decrease of 35% compared to last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at AU$1.5m.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between AU$2.8b and AU$8.8b had a median total CEO compensation of AU$3.8m. From this we gather that Grant Fenn is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. What's more, Grant Fenn holds AU$11m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary AU$1.5m AU$1.8m 49% Other AU$1.6m AU$3.0m 51% Total Compensation AU$3.1m AU$4.7m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 65% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 35% is other remuneration. In Downer EDI's case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at Downer EDI Limited's Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, Downer EDI Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by 20% per year. In the last year, its revenue changed by just 0.4%.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. And the flat revenue is seriously uninspiring. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Story continues

Has Downer EDI Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 12% for the shareholders, Downer EDI Limited would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

As we touched on above, Downer EDI Limited is currently paying a compensation that's close to the median pay for CEOs of companies belonging to the same industry and with similar market capitalizations. In the meantime, the company has reported declining EPS growth and shareholder returns over the last three years. It's tough to call out the compensation as inappropriate, but shareholders might not favor a raise before company performance improves.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. That's why we did our research, and identified 2 warning signs for Downer EDI (of which 1 is concerning!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

Important note: Downer EDI is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.