Here's What We Think About Enzymatica AB's (STO:ENZY) CEO Pay

Fredrik Lindberg has been the CEO of Enzymatica AB (STO:ENZY) since 2014. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Fredrik Lindberg's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Enzymatica AB is worth kr1.2b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as kr3.1m for the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at kr2.3m. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below kr2.0b, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be kr2.1m.

Now let's take a look at the pay mix on an industry and company level to gain a better understanding of where Enzymatica stands. Talking in terms of the sector, salary represented approximately 68% of total compensation out of all the companies we analysed, while other remuneration made up 32% of the pie. Enzymatica is largely mirroring the industry average when it comes to the share a salary enjoys in overall compensation

Thus we can conclude that Fredrik Lindberg receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Enzymatica AB. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business. The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Enzymatica has changed from year to year.

Is Enzymatica AB Growing?

Enzymatica AB has seen earnings per share (EPS) move positively by an average of 22% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 17%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Enzymatica AB Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 196% over three years, Enzymatica AB has done well by shareholders. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Enzymatica AB, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. On top of that, in the same period, returns to shareholders have been great. As a result of this good performance, the CEO remuneration may well be quite reasonable. Moving away from CEO compensation for the moment, we've identified 3 warning signs for Enzymatica that you should be aware of before investing.

