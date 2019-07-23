Here's What We Think About Equiniti Group plc's (LON:EQN) CEO Pay

Guy Wakeley has been the CEO of Equiniti Group plc (LON:EQN) since 2014. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Guy Wakeley's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Equiniti Group plc has a market capitalization of UK£778m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth UK£3.5m. (This number is for the twelve months until December 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at UK£460k. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from UK£320m to UK£1.3b, we found the median CEO total compensation was UK£921k.

Thus we can conclude that Guy Wakeley receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Equiniti Group plc. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Equiniti Group has changed from year to year.

Is Equiniti Group plc Growing?

On average over the last three years, Equiniti Group plc has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 119% each year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 31% over last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Equiniti Group plc Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 44% over three years, Equiniti Group plc has done well by shareholders. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Equiniti Group plc pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. In addition, shareholders have done well over the same time period. Considering this fine result for shareholders, we daresay the CEO compensation might be apt. Shareholders may want to check for free if Equiniti Group insiders are buying or selling shares.

Important note: Equiniti Group may not be the best stock to buy. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

