Here's What We Think About Goodfellow Inc.'s (TSE:GDL) CEO Pay

Patrick Goodfellow has been the CEO of Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL) since 2017. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Patrick Goodfellow's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Goodfellow Inc. has a market capitalization of CA$46m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth CA$357k. (This is based on the year to November 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at CA$306k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below CA$263m, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be CA$120k.

As you can see, Patrick Goodfellow is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Goodfellow Inc. is paying too much. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Goodfellow has changed over time.

TSX:GDL CEO Compensation, July 25th 2019 More

Is Goodfellow Inc. Growing?

Over the last three years Goodfellow Inc. has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 51% per year (using a line of best fit). It saw its revenue drop -8.7% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. The lack of revenue growth isn't ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Goodfellow Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 52% over three years, some Goodfellow Inc. shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Goodfellow Inc., and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. However, the returns to investors are far less impressive, over the same period. One might thus conclude that it would be better if the company waited until growth is reflected in the share price, before increasing CEO compensation. Shareholders may want to check for free if Goodfellow insiders are buying or selling shares.

