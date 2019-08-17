Here's What We Think About Groupe Capelli's (EPA:CAPLI) CEO Pay

The CEO of Groupe Capelli (EPA:CAPLI) is Christophe Capelli. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

Check out our latest analysis for Groupe Capelli

How Does Christophe Capelli's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Groupe Capelli has a market cap of €76m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of €1.1m. (This number is for the twelve months until March 2019). That's a notable increase of 21% on last year. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at €179k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below €180m, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be €120k.

As you can see, Christophe Capelli is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Groupe Capelli is paying too much. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Groupe Capelli has changed from year to year.

ENXTPA:CAPLI CEO Compensation, August 17th 2019 More

Is Groupe Capelli Growing?

On average over the last three years, Groupe Capelli has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 31% each year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 15%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's a real positive to see this sort of growth in a single year. That suggests a healthy and growing business. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Groupe Capelli Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Groupe Capelli for providing a total return of 64% over three years. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Groupe Capelli, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. On top of that, in the same period, returns to shareholders have been great. So, considering this good performance, the CEO compensation may be quite appropriate. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Groupe Capelli (free visualization of insider trades).

Important note: Groupe Capelli may not be the best stock to buy. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.