Here's What We Think About Impact Minerals Limited's (ASX:IPT) CEO Pay

Mike Jones is the CEO of Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Mike Jones's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Impact Minerals Limited has a market cap of AU$11m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of AU$327k for the year to June 2019. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at AU$262k. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below AU$315m. The median CEO total compensation in that group is AU$390k.

Next, let's break down remuneration compositions to understand how the industry and company compare with each other. On an industry level, roughly 69% of total compensation represents salary and 31% is other remuneration. Our data reveals that Impact Minerals allocates salary in line with the wider market.

So Mike Jones receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. While this data point isn't particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance. You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Impact Minerals has changed over time.

Is Impact Minerals Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Impact Minerals Limited has shrunk earnings per share by 64% each year (measured with a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is down 37%.

Unfortunately, earnings per share have trended lower over the last three years. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Impact Minerals Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 67% over three years, some Impact Minerals Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Mike Jones is paid around what is normal for the leaders of comparable size companies.

After looking at EPS and total shareholder returns, it's certainly hard to argue the company has performed well, since both metrics are down. Few would argue that it's wise for the company to pay any more, before returns improve. Shifting gears from CEO pay for a second, we've spotted 6 warning signs for Impact Minerals you should be aware of, and 4 of them make us uncomfortable.

