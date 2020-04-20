Here's What We Think About LS telcom AG's (ETR:LSX) CEO Pay

The CEO of LS telcom AG (ETR:LSX) is Manfred Lebherz. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Manfred Lebherz's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that LS telcom AG is worth €22m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as €418k for the year to September 2019. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at €238k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under €184m, and the median CEO total compensation was €426k.

Now let's take a look at the pay mix on an industry and company level to gain a better understanding of where LS telcom stands. On an industry level, roughly 53% of total compensation represents salary and 47% is other remuneration. So it seems like there isn't a significant difference between LS telcom and the broader market, in terms of salary allocation in the overall compensation package.

So Manfred Lebherz is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context. You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at LS telcom, below.

XTRA:LSX CEO Compensation April 20th 2020 More

Is LS telcom AG Growing?

On average over the last three years, LS telcom AG has seen earnings per share (EPS) move in a favourable direction by 29% each year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 12% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. Although we don't have analyst forecasts shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has LS telcom AG Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 47% over three years, some LS telcom AG shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

Manfred Lebherz is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

We like that the company is growing EPS, but it's disappointing to see negative shareholder returns over three years. Considering the the positives we don't think the CEO pays is too high, but it's certainly hard to argue it is too low. Taking a breather from CEO compensation, we've spotted 4 warning signs for LS telcom (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

If you want to buy a stock that is better than LS telcom, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

