Here's What We Think About Serial System Ltd's (SGX:S69) CEO Pay

Derek Goh became the CEO of Serial System Ltd (SGX:S69) in 1997. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Derek Goh's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Serial System Ltd has a market capitalization of S$73m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth US$3.1m. (This is based on the year to December 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at US$727k. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below S$272m. The median CEO total compensation in that group is S$207k.

Thus we can conclude that Derek Goh receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Serial System Ltd. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Serial System, below.

SGX:S69 CEO Compensation, July 24th 2019 More

Is Serial System Ltd Growing?

Over the last three years Serial System Ltd has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 54% per year (using a line of best fit). It saw its revenue drop -14% over the last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. Revenue growth is a real positive for growth, but ultimately profits are more important. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Serial System Ltd Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 21% over three years, some Serial System Ltd shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Serial System Ltd, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. However, the returns to investors are far less impressive, over the same period. While EPS is positive, we'd say shareholders would want better returns before the CEO is paid much more. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Serial System.

